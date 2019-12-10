Amazon offers pajamas for the holidays up to 35% off: Nautica, more

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off men’s and women’s sleepwear from top brands including Natuica, Original Penguin, and more. A notable deal from this sale is the Nautica Men’s Long Sleeve Lightweight 100% Cotton Shawl Collar Woven Robe for $26.40 shipped. Regularly priced at $40 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This robe is lightweight and can be worn year-round. It’s available in several color options and this would make a wonderful holiday gift. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,250 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump.

Another standout is the men’s Nautica Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant that are marked down to $19.78. These pants were originally priced at $39 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style has a drawstring waist and a cotton blend fabric for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

Finally, the women’s Karen Neuburger Long Sleeve Fleece Pajamas Set are perfect for the upcoming holiday season. They’re available in an array of print options and priced from $18.77. To compare, these pajamas are regularly priced at $30. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 280 reviews.

Nautica Lightweight Woven Robe features:

This classic, lightweight robe from Nautica has been updated with a signature sailboat print for added sophistication.

Classic Nautica J-Class logo embroidery at the chest

Light Weight- perfect for everyday use

