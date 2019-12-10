Anker’s HomeKit-enabled eufyCam 2 system hits new low of $280 (Reg. $350)

- Dec. 10th 2019 1:46 pm ET

Best Buy is offering the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera System for $279.99 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the best available. However, we did see a sale that offered a free camera when the kit was purchased at full price near launch. Sporting HomeKit Secure Video support, this security camera system is a must for the Apple-centric household. For those who aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem, eufyCam 2 also offers compatibility with Assistant and Alexa voice services, along with its native application on Android and iOS, making sure you can always access your camera feed. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t need HomeKit support? Wyze Cam has you covered for just $24 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it doesn’t sport Apple’s native HomeKit capabilities, and it’s not waterproof or battery-operated, Wyze is a great way to add Wi-Fi-connected cameras to your home on a budget. Plus, with local recording, there’s no need to pay for online cloud storage services here.

For those who would prefer to stay in a smart home ecosystem, TP-Link’s Kasa platform is currently on sale from $20 with bulbs, cameras, plugs, and more.

eufyCam 2 features:

eufy eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Surveillance System: See everything that happens around your home in 1080p HD with this eufy eufyCam 2 kit. Quick and easy to set up, two wireless cameras and a home base provide all that you need to get started, while smart integration ensures you can easily connect to other smart devices. This eufy eufyCam 2 kit provides 365 days of use from a single charge for continuous observation.

