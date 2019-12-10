BLACK+DECKER’s 15A/12V battery charger/maintainer is an automotive must at $36

- Dec. 10th 2019 5:11 pm ET

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 15 Amp 12V Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer (BC15BD) at $35.98 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, this is a match of the best price that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you have a vehicle that’s driven in the summer exclusively then this battery maintainer is a must. It’ll make sure you don’t return to a dead battery while keeping it at its proper voltage. Plus, it has up to a 40A engine start feature that can help bypass a dead battery if your car does happen to run out of juice. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those who don’t need 15A of power or a 40A engine start feature, BLACK+DECKER has you covered for less. Just $16 scores you a 6V/12V battery maintainer at Amazon in a much smaller form factor.

Today’s lead deal is a great option for maintaining your battery, but if you want to jump-start while on-the-go, it’ll cost a little bit more. Stanley has a 600 Peak/300 Instant Amp Jump Starter with Battery Clamps for $40 shipped at Amazon. Just keep in mind, this isn’t meant to maintain your battery, but rescue you from a dead one while out and about.

BLACK+DECKER Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

  • 15 amp bench battery charger maintains and charges any AGM, GEL, or WET automotive or marine 12V battery
  • Fully automatic high frequency charging delivers 3 stage charging, automatically switching from fast charge, to top-off, to trickle charge
  • Battery reconditioning feature helps extend battery life; 40 amp engine start helps start your vehicle in about 90 seconds
  • Equipped with reverse polarity protection; LCD screen displays charging status and battery status with easy to understand icons
  • Features a patented alternator check which indicates if the alternator is maintaining battery level; ETL Certified for performance and safety

