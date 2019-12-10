BOGO FREE Funko POP! Christmas sets, figures, and more at GameStop

GameStop has now launched a buy 1 get 1 free promotion on select Funko POP! Christmas sets and figures. For today only, you can grab any two of these adorable Funko POP! Town Christmas Peppermint Lane sets for $24.99 and get a second one for free. Shipping is also free in orders over $35, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Regularly up to $25 each, this is 50% in savings as these sets tend to fetch close to full price at Amazon and elsewhere anyway. The Funko Pop! Town: Holiday set, for example, is now at its Amazon all-time low of $23 with the Santa set up at $27. Perfect for bringing some of that Funko charm to your holiday celebration, these town sets feature a small winter-themed building/house and a little Funko POP! character alongside. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

GameStop is also offering the BOGO free offer a number of different Funko POP! collectibles, Christmas and otherwise. You’ll find other Christmas Peppermint Lane characters starting from $11.99 that are eligible for the promotion in its Deals of the Day as well.

But whatever you do, make sure you go check out the adorable Baby Yoda Funko POP! figure while it’s down at $30 (25% off).

Funko POP! Town Christmas Peppermint Lane :

Make your holidays holly, jolly, merry and bright with the cheerful residents and buildings of Holiday Town. No holiday is complete without Santa’s House complete with Santa and Nutmeg. Other buildings of note include the Town Hall with Mayor Patty Noble looking friendly and festive.

