Upgrade your gaming rig with GIGABYTE’s RX 590 8GB GPU, now $170 (Reg. $220+)

Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 590 8GB Graphics Card for $169.99 shipped when the code 6TECHL33 is used at checkout. For comparison, third-party sellers at Amazon charge at least $220 and it goes up from there. AMD’s RX 590 platform is great for those who are wanting to game at 1080p or 1440p, as it provides 8GB of VRAM and supports CrossFireX for multi-GPU processing. GIGABYTE is one of my personal favorite brands and I’ve always had great luck with the quality of products when building PCs in the past. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if you’re building a more budget-focused machine, then the Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card is more suited for your setup. It’s $140 at Amazon, saving you an additional $30 over today’s lead deal. These extra savings can be leveraged to purchase a 120GB SSD for $19, which still leaves you with $11 in your pocket over buying today’s lead deal. Just know that the GTX 1050 Ti is quite a bit of a step down in performance over the RX 590, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Another great way to upgrade your PC would be to pick up WD’s latest Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. It sports read and write speeds of up to 2.4GB/s and prices start at just $55. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 590 Graphics Card features:

Powered by Radeon RX 590

Windforce 2x with 90mm blade Fan Design

Rgb FUSION 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices

Intuitive AORUS engine

Core Clock OC Mode: 1560 MHz

Core Clock gaming Mode: 1545 MHz

1x HDMI, 1x DVI-D, 3x Display Port

