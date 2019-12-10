Green Toys are made of fully recycled materials, at new all-time lows from $4

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Green Toys. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Green Toys Fire Truck for $8.98. Regularly up to $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Green Toys is known as one of the most environmentally-friendly brands out there, with their toys being completely made from recycled materials. Not to mention, every toy is totally dishwasher safe, so their easy to keep clean during the winter months when germs linger. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 900 Amazon reviewers. Head below for more top picks from today’s Green Toys Gold Box.

Another standout is the Green Toys Dump Truck at $10.44. It usually sells for over $20. You’ll get all of the same eco-friendly specs as noted above, and thankfully no metal pieces to rust away. Everything here is fully recycled and free of BPA, and other harmful materials. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable deals include:

Green Toys Fire Truck features:

Put out big fires. Rescue kittens from treetops. Protect the environment from harm. This is just a typical day in the life of the Green Toys Fire Truck, the emergency vehicle made from recycled plastic. Recommended for ages 1 and up. This Fire Truck is not your typical toy vehicle. Manufactured and assembled in the USA, it’s made from post consumer recycled plastic milk jugs (HDPE #2 plastic) that save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With no external coatings, paints, or dyes, this super-safe, durable toy is good for the earth and safe and fun for little ones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!