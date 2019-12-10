Grab a pair of discount Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors at $68 and save 23%

- Dec. 10th 2019 12:28 pm ET

0

BuyDig currently offers a pair of Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors with blue trim for $67.99 shipped. Typically selling for $89, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for an over 23% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. Mackie’s monitors bring studio quality sound to your Mac with a professional design to match. Features include 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch, and RCA inputs, alongside an ultra-wide frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

Those who don’t particularly need to treat their ears to studio-grade audio can save even more by picking up Logitech’s Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers at $42. This pair still delivers enhanced sound compared to your computer’s built-in speakers. One benefit over the Mackie CR3s is that this pair sports Bluetooth connectivity. 

If you’re looking to take audio with you on-the-go, this morning we spotted the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker on sale for an all-time low at $75 (save $45).

Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors features:

Designed for premium sound that won’t break the bank, CR Multimedia Monitors deliver the performance you expect from a Mackie studio monitor in designs ideal for home studios, multimedia creation, AV post-production and broadcast. Plus, with user-friendly front panel features and two models featuring Bluetooth® for music streaming, they are great for any desktop in any situation.

