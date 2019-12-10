Holiday magazine pricing from $4/yr.: Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, more

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountsMags is now offering notable holiday pricing on some popular titles. Unlike the usual weekend sales, the weekly offerings are more concise, focusing on 4 specific discounts. Although this time, we are looking at Black Friday/holiday-worthy prices on Consumer Reports, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, and US Weekly. The deals start at under $4 per year with free delivery and are as much as 50% off the going rate. Head below for all the details.

This week’s sale features some particularly deep price drops on titles like Bon Appetit which drops to below $4 and a rare sub $5 subscription to Men’s Health. Consumer Reports, which is down to $16 per year right now at DiscountMags, is currently listed at $30 for 12 months at Amazon. If you missed out on the Cyber Monday bundle offer (or just didn’t want 4+ magazine subscriptions), today’s deals are right around the best we have tracked all year. All of which can be used to extend an existing subscription as well.

If you prefer a digital experience, Amazon’s Kindle E-reader lineup saw deep Green Monday discounts from $70. You can still score three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1 ($30 value) and here are your Amazon First Reads freebies.

You’ll definitely want to browse through our December Reading List for this month’s best new releases. And here’s a fresh batch of Marvel, Star Wars and DC deals from ComiXology.

Bon Appetit:

Bon Appétit focuses on what’s “now” in the world of food, drink, and entertaining, while still giving readers valuable cooking tools, tips, and most of all, recipes. The only food lifestyle publication on the market, Bon Appétit looks at life through the lens of food—cooking in, dining out, travel, entertainment, shopping and design.

