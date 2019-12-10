New monitor deals include HP’s 27-inch 1080p display at $130 ($55+ off), more

Amazon is offering the HP 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27er) for $129.99 shipped. That’s $55+ off the typical rate there and is within $10 of Amazon’s all-time low. This sleek display sports a 27-inch FHD panel. It’s surrounded by minimal bezels and features an aesthetically-pleasing silver and black look that will blend nicely with MacBooks. An ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle makes it great for pairing with other monitors as you’ll be able to see content no matter where it ends up on your desk. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

No matter which monitor you land on, picking up a box of Care Touch Cleaning Wipes for $13 is a no-brainer. I just used one of these this morning to clean my MacBook Air’s screen and now it looks nearly identical to when I unboxed it a year ago. These are great for any slab of glass, making them fantastic for cleaning monitors, iPads, and more.

ICYMI, Amazon has slashed $250 off Apple’s i9-equipped 16-inch MacBook Pro. This is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen to date, making now an ideal time to take that new keyboard and big screen for a spin. No matter which monitor you landed on, the new MacBook Pro is sure to pair nicely with it.

HP 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27er) features:

Bezel-less display: With no bezel encircling the display, an ultra-wide viewing experience provides for seamless multi-monitor set-ups

Share the panoramic view: Vibrant detail from practically any position with consistent color and image clarity maintained across an ultra-wide 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

