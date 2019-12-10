Amazon has never sold Optoma’s 300-inch 3D Projector for less, now $337

Amazon is offering the Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $336.82 shipped. That’s $112 off the typical rate found at retailers like BuyDig and beats the lowest new condition price we have tracked by $40. Having used the Optoma model that preceded this one for around four years, I’d buy this one in a heartbeat if I needed it. The fact of the matter is the one I own is still alive and doing a stellar job with over 5,000 hours of lamp life to date. I recently recommended this model to a friend, they ordered it and have been happy as well. It’s ready to create an up to 300-inch screen, which dwarfs most TVs on the market. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Get that projector off of a table and on the ceiling with VIVO’s Universal Projector Mount. Priced at a mere $16, today’s savings leave an ample amount to cover this investment. I’ve been using this mount for two years and I am happy to report zero issues thus far.

While we’re talking screens, be sure to take a gander at yesterday’s monitor roundup to find an affordable option to boost computing productivity. There you’ll find options priced as low as $103 and several options keep bezels to a minimum for a sleek look.

Optoma HD143X Projector features:

Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio

Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color

Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games

Amazing 12,000 hour lamp life reduces overall cost of ownership

BrilliantColor dazzles with vibrant colors

