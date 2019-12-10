Amazon has never sold Optoma’s 300-inch 3D Projector for less, now $337

Amazon is offering the Optoma HD143X 1080p 3D Home Theater Projector for $336.82 shipped. That’s $112 off the typical rate found at retailers like BuyDig and beats the lowest new condition price we have tracked by $40. Having used the Optoma model that preceded this one for around four years, I’d buy this one in a heartbeat if I needed it. The fact of the matter is the one I own is still alive and doing a stellar job with over 5,000 hours of lamp life to date. I recently recommended this model to a friend, they ordered it and have been happy as well. It’s ready to create an up to 300-inch screen, which dwarfs most TVs on the market. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Get that projector off of a table and on the ceiling with VIVO’s Universal Projector Mount. Priced at a mere $16, today’s savings leave an ample amount to cover this investment. I’ve been using this mount for two years and I am happy to report zero issues thus far.
While we’re talking screens, be sure to take a gander at yesterday’s monitor roundup to find an affordable option to boost computing productivity. There you’ll find options priced as low as $103 and several options keep bezels to a minimum for a sleek look.
Optoma HD143X Projector features:
- Bright and colorful 3,000 lumens with a 23,000:1 contrast ratio
- Reference display mode enables accurate REC.709 color
- Full HD 1080p resolution delivers stunning movies and games
- Amazing 12,000 hour lamp life reduces overall cost of ownership
- BrilliantColor dazzles with vibrant colors
