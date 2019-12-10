Plantronics’ wireless gaming headset upgrades your setup at $100 ($50 off)

- Dec. 10th 2019 7:48 pm ET

Best Buy is offering the Plantronics RIG 800LX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One at $99.99 shipped. Normally $150, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering 24-hours of battery life, this headset is built to outlast even the most serious of gamers. Plus, thanks to the included 2-year pass to Dolby Atmos, your gaming audio will be taken to even higher heights, letting you hear every footstep in Modern Warfare. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you can live without a wireless connection, 24-hour battery, and Dolby Atmos, there are other headsets to consider for far less. This one on Amazon, for example, is $28 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. As a #1 best-seller there, you know it’ll get the job done just fine.

In need of a new mouse? Logitech’s multi-device wireless model is down to just $25 right now and would make the perfect desk accessory.

Plantronics RIG 800LX Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Turn up the volume in your games with this Plantronics RIG wireless gaming headset. The Dolby Atmos technology delivers an immersive audio experience, and the battery provides up to 24 hours of power for uninterrupted listening. This Plantronics RIG wireless gaming headset features memory-foam cushions for comfortable wearing during extensive sessions.

