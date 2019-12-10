Sperry offers 50% off select boots with prices from $47 shipped

Today only, Sperry is offering 50% off select boots for men and women with promo code BOOTS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Huntington Duck Boots are a great option for the upcoming winter weather. These boots are waterproof and lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction, in case you run into snow or rain and they’re available in several color options. You can currently find this style on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $120. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Huntington Duck Boots $60 (Orig. $120)
- Watertown Duck Boots $90 (Orig. $190)
- Striper II Storm Waterproof Chukka $47 (Orig. $95)
- Watertown Chukka Boot $80 (Orig. $160)
- Authentic Original Suede Chukka $55 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Authentic Original Leather Lug Boot $65 (Orig. $130)
- Maya Leather Chelsea Boot $60 (Orig. $120)
- Saltwater Duck Boots $65 (Orig. $130)
- Fairpoint Leather Chelsea Boot $80 (Orig. $160)
- Tassel Corduroy Duck Boot $60 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
