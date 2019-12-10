Sperry offers 50% off select boots with prices from $47 shipped

Today only, Sperry is offering 50% off select boots for men and women with promo code BOOTS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Huntington Duck Boots are a great option for the upcoming winter weather. These boots are waterproof and lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction, in case you run into snow or rain and they’re available in several color options. You can currently find this style on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $120. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

