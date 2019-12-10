Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds $34 (24% off), more

- Dec. 10th 2019 10:46 am ET

0

BesDio (a TaoTronics-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $33.99 shipped. Normally selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Featuring five hours of audio playback or up to 40 hours thanks to the charging case, TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 sport an entirely cord-free design. These earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant, making them great options for using during workouts and the like. With over 1,590 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating

More smartphone accessories:

  • Lock-in a discount on AirPods Pro before the holidays, now $235 shipped
  • Aukey 3-Coil 10W Qi Charging Pad: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code BRRHDHMS
  • AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon 
  • Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker has dropped to an all-time low at $75 (Save $45)
  • Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Speck Presidio Folio iPhone XS Max Case: $9.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
  • Save on TP-Link Kasa light switches, LED bulbs, outdoor cameras, more from $20
  • Aukey 10000mAh Portable Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
    • w/ code EDW2HUZQ

Deals still live from yesterday:

TaoTronics Sound Liberty 53 offers a truly natural, authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 6mm dynamic speakers and enhanced bass. High-level water-resistant makes it suitable for sports to prevent water and rain. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym or running outside.

With built-in mic in each earbud, You can use a single earbud for working or use the pair to enjoy music alone or Share with a loved one. Up to 5 hours’ playtime on one charge and a charging case holds multiple additional charges for up to 36 hours’ playtime. Mini size charging case for easy storing in the pocket.

