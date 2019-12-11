Amazon flashlight/camping lanterns sale from $3.50: Energizer, Coleman, more

Today only, as part of its 12 Day of Deals, Amazon is offering deep price drops on a selection of outdoor gear, hunting accessories and much more. The deals start from less than $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. From highly-rated camping lanterns and flashlights to hunting gear and more, today’s sale is filled with notable gifts for outdoor adventurers. We are tracking a number of big-time price drops on camping gear and outdoor essentials from brands like Energizer and Coleman, among others. Head below for a closer look.

Top Picks from the Sale:

However, if today’s flashlight deals are still a little bit too pricey for your casual needs, there are other options. The UltraFire 7W Mini Cree LED Flashlight goes for just $6.50 Prime shipped right now and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find even more sub $10 flashlights on Amazon right here.

Energizer LED Camping Lantern:

ENERGIZER POWER: Energizer LED Emergency Lantern works with 3 Energizer MAX D batteries for maximum power, or 3 Energizer MAX AA batteries for lower power (batteries not included).

SUPER BRIGHT LED TECHNOLOGY: Puts out up to 500 lumens* in high mode, delivering bright, brilliant visibility for a variety of tasks, from nighttime camping, to blackouts during storms, or work around the house.

VERSATILE MODES: Switches between 3 light mode settings: high, low, and night light with the click of a glow-in-the-dark button.

LONG-LASTING RUN TIME: Runs up to 650 hours in low mode for a portable, handheld light that lasts.

