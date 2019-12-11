Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Monitor hits new all-time low: $131 (Reg. $175+)

Amazon is offering the Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Monitor for $131.08 shipped. Down from its $199 list price, it regularly goes for around $175 these days and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Awair will constantly test your air quality, letting you know the little things that need to be changed for a better in-home experience. From temperature to harmful toxins, this air quality monitor is a must for anyone who wants to breath better. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and our “best summer smart home tech” guide where we featured Awair.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the display that the Awair 2nd Edition gives you, then the company’s Glow C Smart Plug is a great alternative. At under $90 shipped on Amazon, it functions much like today’s lead deal, just in a smaller package and without the built-in screen.

Awair works with Alexa, meaning that you can find out air quality information with simple voice commands. To leverage this, use some of your savings to pick up the Echo Dot. It’s currently on sale for $25 at Amazon, making it an easy buy to use with your new air quality monitor. However, new Amazon Music subscribers can bag an Echo Dot for just $9 right now.

Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Monitor features:

Awair 2nd Edition tracks the 5 key factors of air quality: fine dust (Pm2.5), chemicals (VOCs), Co2, humidity, and temperature

Receive real-time feedback and browse actionable tips to improve the health of your space in the free Awair app

With the Awair app, you can connect with other smart products to automatically keep your air clean and healthy

Control settings and manage multiple Awair devices from anywhere using your smartphone

