Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Safety Photo+Video, Dollar Bill Origami, more

- Dec. 11th 2019 10:23 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Jotify, Mini Watch Games 24-in-1, Safety Photo+Video, Dollar Bill Origami, PhotoTangler Collage Maker, Daily Stock Flip, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Jotify: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Stock Flip – Swing Trade: FREE (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TD Saga-Tower Defense Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: TLOU, God of War & HZD $26, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $70, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Xenowerk: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Backgammon HD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chess Tiger Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Barefoot World Atlas: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro- Sync & Share: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Cribbage HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard