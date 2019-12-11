Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Safety Photo+Video, Dollar Bill Origami, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Jotify, Mini Watch Games 24-in-1, Safety Photo+Video, Dollar Bill Origami, PhotoTangler Collage Maker, Daily Stock Flip, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Jotify: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Stock Flip – Swing Trade: FREE (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TD Saga-Tower Defense Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: TLOU, God of War & HZD $26, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $70, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Xenowerk: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Backgammon HD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chess Tiger Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Barefoot World Atlas: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro- Sync & Share: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Cribbage HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!