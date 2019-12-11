Breville Smart Convection Ovens from $130 + more kitchen gear at up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of Breville kitchen appliances today. The Breville Smart Convection Toaster Oven (BOV800XL) is on sale for $179.95 shipped. Regularly between $250 and $300 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the 2019 low and is the best total we can find. Bed Bath and Beyond sells this model for $300 as well. This is an 1800W toaster oven with smart Element IQ that “delivers the right power at the right time” while remembering your personal adjustments for next time. It has 9 preset cooking functions (toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat and warm) and a multi-color backlit LCD display. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers, you’ll find a deal on the compact version as well as other Breville kitchen gear below.

If you’re looking for something that won’t take up as much space on the countertop, Breville’s Compact Smart Oven is also on sale today. Now $129.95 shipped, it is regularly closer to $180 or more at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This one has much of the same feature set just in a more compact frame with slightly less preset cooking functions. Also rated 4+ stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s Breville sale right here for more small kitchen appliances from $149 shipped and head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Breville Smart Convection Toaster Oven:

Element IQ delievers the right power at the right time and when adjusted to taste, remembers

9 present functions: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Broil, Pizza, Cookies, Reheat and Warm

1800W with 5 Quartz heating elements

Backlit, easy-read LCD changes from blue to orange when cooking

1 Year Limited Product Warranty

Place the oven on a flat, dry surface. Ensure there is a minimum distance of 4″ (10cm) of space on both sides of the appliance.

