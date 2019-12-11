Capture your screen and edit the video with HyperCam 5, now $16 (Orig. $40)

0
From gaming highlights to Skype interviews, there are many reasons to record a screencast. HyperCam 5: Home Edition helps you capture content with ease, edit the recording, and share the final video online. This Windows software is currently $15.96 (Orig. $39.95) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code “GREENMONDAY20” at checkout.

There are many different ways to capture a screencast nowadays. HyperCam 5 offers an affordable, easy-to-use solution that has all the features you need.

With HyperCam 5 open, you simply select the settings you want to use and hit record. The software offers a variety of audio and video codecs, and you can choose the frame rate. Everything on your display is recorded, including cursor movements and drop-down menus — useful for creating video tutorials.

Once you have finished recording, HyperCam 5 lets you trim your video and add annotations. You can save the footage in MP4, AVI, or WMV/ASF format, or broadcast directly to Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

HyperCam 5: Home Edition is normally priced at $39.95, but you can download the app now for $15.96 with promo code: GREENMONDAY20.

