Gear up with Columbia’s Flash Sale offering up to 50% off outerwear from just $30

Columbia takes up to 50% off select gear including popular outerwear for the winter season. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Columbia Heights Jacket is on sale for $49, which is $50 off the original price. This jacket is completely waterproof and has a hood, in case you run into snow or rain. It has has a drawstring hem and zippered hand pockets for added storage. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wind Protector Novelty Jacket $50 (Orig. $100)
- Gunner Lake Boots $100 (Orig. $160)
- Columbia Heights Jacket $49 (Orig. $99)
- Timberline Triple Interchange Jacket $130 (Orig. $150)
- Steens Mountain Jacket $30 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chillin Fleece $45 (Orig. $90)
- Puffect Hooded Jacket $55 (Orig. $110)
- Cleveland Crest Long Jacket $60 (Orig. $120)
- Heavenly Long Hybrid Jacket $80 (Orig. $140)
- Copper Crest Jacket $80 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
