Put the Batman Animated Series Blu-ray under your tree for $42 (Reg. $60+)

Today only, as part of its 12 Day of Deals, Amazon is offering Batman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray for $41.99 shipped. Regularly between $60 and $70 or more over the past year, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Perfect for Batman fans and Blu-ray collectors, this package features all 109 episodes of Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures in a 12-disc set with digital versions included as well. It also has 25 in-depth featurettes including a making-of documentary, 12 episodes worth of commentary and much more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more holiday Blu-ray and movie deals.

If the animated series isn’t working for you, consider Batman: The Motion Picture Anthology Blu-ray at under $30 instead. It features all three of the classic 90’s era Batman films and will save you an additional $12.

But there are loads more movie deals available for the holidays right now. We have collection of Blu-rays on sale from $10 including Planet Earth II, Shrek, Back to the Future, Wonder Woman, The Hunger Games, and more. That’s on top of the recent digital sales via Apple which offer titles from $1 including new lows on a series of Disney and Pixar films.

Batman: The Complete Animated Series:

All 109 episodes (Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures) of the critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series that redefined the Dark Knight with its thematic sophistication, aesthetics, voice acting, and orchestral score, have been remastered for the first time since their broadcast airing and are now all here in this 12-disc Blu-ray set, which also includes a Digital version.

