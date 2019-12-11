Disney holiday toys, apparel, more from $3.50 at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Disney toys, apparel, home goods, and more. With deals starting from $3.50 or less, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a perfect opportunity to knock some Disney gifts off your list this year as we are seeing 5 full pages of highly-rated discounts here. You’ll find everything from plushy dolls and Funk POP! figures to pajamas, puzzles, bedding, travel pillows and basically anything you might want a Disney-themed version of. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Disney 22″ Mickey Mouse 2019 Plush $10 (Reg. $20)
- Funko Pop! Disney Mickey $7 (Reg. $11)
- Funko Pop! Disney: Winnie The Pooh $7 (Reg. $11)
- Mr Potato Head Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4 $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Lionel Frozen Battery Model Train Set $35 (Reg. $70+)
- Toy Story 4 Woody Bean Plush $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Disney Princess Pocahontas Doll $3.50 (Reg. $5+)
- And much more…
While we are talking Disney, head over to this post to learn more about the new Baby Yoda Funk POP! and how to score an early deal on one at Amazon. Apple is also discounting a collection of Disney films to new all-time lows right now.
Disney 22-inch Mickey Mouse 2019 Plush:
- Snuggle up with Mickey this holiday season! The Disney Classics holiday large plush friends come dressed in adorable winter themed outfits and are made with Super soft and cuddly fabrics
- Feature adorable winter themed outfits
- Made with Super soft and cuddly fabrics
- Perfect size for snuggles and hugs
- Ages 3+
