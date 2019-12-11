It’s dog/cat stocking stuffer treat day at Amazon with deals from under $2

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon has up to 35% off pet treats and food for the holidays. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. Starting from just $1.75, whether you’re just refreshing the pet food supply or starting to collect treats for your furry friend’s holiday stocking, today’s sale is worth a closer look. It is packed full of solid deals from well-known brands like Greenies, Pedigree and Temptations. You’ll find a selection of particularly notable deals from the bunch down below.
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: Many of the deals in today’s sale will drop even lower (from $1.50) if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages.
- Greenies Original Petite $19.50 (Reg. $28)
- Greenies Dental Dog Treats $22 (Reg. $31)
- Pedigree Dentastix Dental Treats $8 (Reg. $12)
- Greenies Feline SMARTBITES $2 (Reg. $2.50)
- Temptations Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats $5.50 (Reg. $8+)
- Temptations Crunchy Chicken Cat Treats $5.50 (Reg. $8+)
- And much more…
While we are looking at deals for the pets, consider refreshing that food/water bowl with the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel option. They go for under $9 Prime shipped, carry solid ratings from over 2,100 cusotmers and feature a rubber base on a dishwasher-safe design.
Greenies Dental Dog Treats:
- Contains one (1) 27 oz. 27-count pack of GREENIES Grain Free Regular Size Natural Dental Dog Treats; Natural Dog Treats Plus Vitamins, Minerals, and Other Nutrients
- The unique texture of GREENIES Dog Chews cleans down to the gumline to fight plaque and tartar and freshen bad dog breath
- GREENIES Treats for Dogs are veterinarian recommended and accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC)
- Treat your dog fantastically to these no-grain dog treats made with delicious dried potatoes
