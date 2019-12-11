Express offers 40% off sitewide including jeans, outerwear, shoes, more from $30

- Dec. 11th 2019 11:52 am ET

0
Express is currently offering 40% off sitewide including jeans, outerwear, shoes, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Buffalo Plaid Flannel Shirt is on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $60. This shirt will be a staple in your wardrobe and it comes in three color options. It will look nice paired with jeans or khakis alike and can easily be layered during cool weather. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Stitched Crew Neck Pullover Sweater is on sale for $42, which is down from its original rate of $70. This sweater is long enough to wear with leggings or jeans and it comes in three fun color options. I also love the details it has that makes it look luxurious.

Our top picks for women include:

