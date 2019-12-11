Give this 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster a try at just $10 shipped (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster for just $9.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a 50% price drop and is one of the most affordable toasters we can find. This classic-style extra wide slot toaster features a sleek black finish with stainless steel accents. Boasting a total of 900W, you’ll find 6 browning options, a cancel setting, an anti-jam long-throw lever, slide-out crumb tray, and an auto shut-off function for added peace of mind. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it might not have all the bells and whistles available on the more high-end options out there, today’s lead deal is the most affordable toaster we can find. That includes those with bad reviews and from brands you’ve never heard of too. Even the AmazonBasics toaster starts at over $20 Prime shipped. The next closest option with solid ratings would be this Oster model at $17.

While we are talking about cooker deals, the Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart is still down at $60 and Amazon is offering Breville Smart Convection Ovens from $130 for today only. You’ll find even more kitchenware discounts in our Home Goods Guide.

Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster:

Prepare waffles, toast and other foods with this BELLA black two-slice toaster. The crumb tray is removable for fast cleaning, while the high-lift lever makes pulling out contents easier. This BELLA black two-slice toaster has an auto shut-off feature for extra safety, and the six shade settings accommodate a wide range of tastes.

