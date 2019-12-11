Today only, J.Crew takes 40% off sitewide and 20% off cashmere sweaters

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Today only, J.Crew is offering 40% off sitewide and an 20% off cashmere sweaters for women with code WEDNESDAY at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Flannel Pajama Set in Buffalo Plaid is a great option for holiday celebrating and would make a great gift idea. Originally these pajamas were priced at $98, however during the sale you can find them for $59. Also, be sure to pair the pajamas with the Classic Suede Moccasin Slippers that are on sale for just $36. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in Tartan $39 (Orig. $65)
- Flannel Pajama Set in Buffalo Plaid $59 (Orig. $98)
- Garment Dyed Slub Cotton Henley $26 (Orig. $43)
- Box-Quilted Vest with Primaloft $72 (Orig. $120)
- Rugged Merino Wool Pullover $59 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chunky Alpaca Turtleneck $83 (Orig. $138)
- Supercozy Button Shoulder Top $42 (Orig. $70)
- Swing Coat in Stadium Wool $210 (Orig. $350)
- Pom Pom Cable Knit Sweater $59 (Orig. $98)
- Cashmere Cable Knit Fair Isle $262 (Orig. $328)
- …and even more deals…
