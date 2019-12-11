Jenga is a must-have party game, especially at just $5 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the classic Jenga game for $5. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Also at Walmart. Down from its $7 regular rate, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Jenga is a game that can make or break a friendship. Pull the wrong piece and put the next player in a bind? Hopefully they don’t return the favor next round. Jenga is one of those replayable games that’s bound to bring you hours of fun once the colder weather sets in. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find board games at lower prices for the holidays. For comparison, Guess Who Classic Game is $7 Prime shipped at Amazon right now.

However, if you already have Jenga, then instead of spending $5 on another copy, why not check out Connect 4 at $5 Prime shipped on Amazon. Connect 4 is another classic, offering a one-on-one competition to see who can get four in a row the fastest.

Jenga features:

Pull out a block without crashing the stack to win at Jenga

Includes 54 Jenga hardwood blocks, stacking sleeve with instructions

Simple, solid, and timeless

It takes skill, strategy, and luck. Challenge yourself or play with friends

Win by being the last player to remove a block without causing the stack to crash

