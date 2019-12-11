Jenga is a must-have party game, especially at just $5 on Amazon

- Dec. 11th 2019 12:32 pm ET

Get this deal
$10 $5
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the classic Jenga game for $5. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Also at Walmart. Down from its $7 regular rate, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Jenga is a game that can make or break a friendship. Pull the wrong piece and put the next player in a bind? Hopefully they don’t return the favor next round. Jenga is one of those replayable games that’s bound to bring you hours of fun once the colder weather sets in. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

You’ll be hard-pressed to find board games at lower prices for the holidays. For comparison, Guess Who Classic Game is $7 Prime shipped at Amazon right now.

However, if you already have Jenga, then instead of spending $5 on another copy, why not check out Connect 4 at $5 Prime shipped on Amazon. Connect 4 is another classic, offering a one-on-one competition to see who can get four in a row the fastest.

Jenga features:

  • Pull out a block without crashing the stack to win at Jenga
  • Includes 54 Jenga hardwood blocks, stacking sleeve with instructions
  • Simple, solid, and timeless
  • It takes skill, strategy, and luck. Challenge yourself or play with friends
  • Win by being the last player to remove a block without causing the stack to crash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$10 $5

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Jenga

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide