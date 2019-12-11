Kids’ toys from $5: Melissa & Doug, Fisher-Price, Play-Doh, Little Tikes, more

- Dec. 11th 2019 11:43 am ET

from $5
Today only, as part of its 12 Day of Deals, Amazon is offering the Melissa & Doug Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store for $121.44 shipped. This is regularly up to $200, currently on sale for $150 at Walmart and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. When it comes to major gifts for the kids this year, this giant play set will surely light them up on Christmas morning. This is a kid-sized wooden grocery store with a hand cranked conveyor belt, bagging area, card swipe machine, cash drawer and a beeping food scanner. Designed for kids age 3 and up, it features smooth rounded corners for safety as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more notable kids’ toy deals from Fisher-Price, Little Tikes, and more.

Before you check out some of today’s more affordable deals for the kids, the Melissa & Doug Fresh Mart Grocery Store Companion Collection is worth a look. Designed to go along with the grocery store above, this 70-piece set can be used to fill the shelves with official Melissa & Doug food toys at $24 Prime shipped.

More Kids’ Toy Deals:

We are also tracking a massive collection of Disney toys and pushy dolls today starting from just $3.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. But if you’re quick, you can still score an early deal on the sought-after new Baby Yoda Funk POP!.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Mart Grocery Store:

  • KID SIZED GROCERY STORE: Melissa & Doug’s freestanding, sturdy wooden grocery store includes a hand cranked conveyor belt, a bagging area, card swipe machine, a realistic beeping scanner, and cash drawer
  • CREATIVE PLAYTIME: This wooden grocery store is designed to inspire customers 3 and older to browse the shelves and pay for purchases on 1 side, while on the other side, the grocer rings up items
  • DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM SAFETY: Our kids play kitchen includes ample shelving on both sides for display and storage; It has been designed with smooth, curved corners and edges for improved safety

