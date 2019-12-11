LEGO Technic All Terrain Tow Truck drops to $170 (Save $120), more from $3

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Technic 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck 42070 at $169.99 shipped. Typically selling for $290, like you’ll find at Amazon, Target and direct from LEGO, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $34, and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, today’s offer is $10 under the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon before. Stacking up to 1,862 pieces, this kit includes two Power Function motors and a remote control which allows you to drive the brick-built tow truck. It stands ten-inches tall and can also be rebuilt into a Research Explorer vehicle for added fun. Head below for more LEGO deals starting at $3.

Amazon is also notably offering the LEGO Mars Research Shuttle for $31.99 shipped. This usually $40 kit was just released this past summer and is now matching the all-time low. It stacks up to 270 pieces and includes two astronaut minifigures, a mars rover, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

On top of these discounts, LEGO is currently running its own promotion which offers a new Obi-Wan minifig and gingerbread house miniature for FREE. Learn how to bring these freebies home on top of today’s massive discounts right here.

Don’t forget to check out our ongoing coverage of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. We also just got a first look at the latest Creator Expert set which assembles a 2,500-piece modular bookshop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!