Nordstrom’s new holiday markdowns offer up to 60% off UGG, Oakley, more

Nordstrom is offering new markdowns at up to 60% off for the holidays including top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on UGG, Nike, Oakley, and much more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the UGG Dex Slippers are currently on sale for $60, which is $30 off the original rate. These slippers would make an awesome gift idea and they feature water-resistant material so you can wear them inside or outside. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction and you can find them in an array of color options. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

