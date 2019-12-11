Grow your media server with up to 23% off QNAP NAS: 4-Bay $280, more from $239

Amazon currently offers the QNAP TS-451+ Four-Bay NAS for $279.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually selling for $360, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats the previous discount by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring four hard drive slots, this NAS can support up to 72TB of total storage and rocks dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, an HDMI out, and three USB inputs. It’s also a more than capable option for running Plex, thanks to hardware transcoding capabilities. You’ll also find support for AirPlay, Chromecast, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 315 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the QNAP TS-251+ Two-Bay NAS for $239 shipped over at B&H as part of its Deal Zone. Normally selling for $299, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked by $20. This model can house two internal hard drives and supports up to 24TB of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re just looking to expand your desktop’s storage pool without getting into the NAS game, right now WD’s 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive is currently on sale for $160. That’s 20% off the going rate and a notable way to load up on storage.

QNAP TS-451+ Four-Bay NAS features:

Built around the need for increasing amounts of data storage, sharing, and multimedia processing, the TS-451+ 4-Bay Home and SOHO NAS Server from QNAP provides a high-performance scalable storage solution for professional users. The TS-451+ runs the QTS 4.2 operating system and provides all-in-one server functionalities as well as features including Virtualization Station, which allows users to run multiple Windows, Linux, UNIX, and Android-based virtual machines.

