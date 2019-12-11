Save 25% on an official Zippo pocket lighter in matte black, now $11.50

Amazon is offering the Zippo Matte Pocket Lighter in Black for $11.47. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $15.50 going rate, this is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2019 and is the lowest available. There’s nothing like a Zippo when it comes to starting a campfire or lighting a log in the fireplace. I love the satisfying “click” when you close a Zippo’s top, and the ease-of-use when it comes time to ignite it. Plus, being windproof is always a huge bonus. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Put your savings toward this 3-Oz. can of Zippo Lighter Fluid. It’s just $3 Prime shipped and is a must-have. You’ll be able to enjoy multiple lighter refills thanks to this can, making your Zippo last even longer.

Ditch the matte design of today’s lead deal and grab a Zippo Chrome Pocket Lighter for under $11 Prime shipped. The main difference here is the finish, as you’ll net a shiny, reflective chrome surface instead of a textured, matte black design.

Zippo Matte Pocket Light features:

Genuine Zippo windproof lighter with distinctive Zippo “click”

All metal construction; windproof design works virtually anywhere

Refillable for a lifetime of use; For optimum performance, we recommend genuine Zippo premium lighter fluid, flints, and wicks

Made in USA; Lifetime guarantee that “it works or we fix it free”

