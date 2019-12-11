Gift Sphero’s programmable BOLT Robot Ball this Christmas for $73 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Sphero BOLT Robot Ball for $72.95 shipped. That’s $77 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $31. With BOLT, Sphero makes it fun to learn using either an iPhone or Android device. The ball features an LED matrix that can be programmed using a drag-and-drop interface or through actual Javascript code. Once charged, coders will be able to program for two hours or more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the featured deal’s price is a bit too high, consider the Sphero Mini Soccer Ball for $44. Like BOLT, users can control behavior with either drag-and-drop or Javascript. Take note that battery life does take a hit with this ball, yielding roughly an hour on a single charge. Have a look at our review to learn more.

If neither of the toys above seem like the right fit, we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of others from today’s Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find brands like Melissa & Doug, Fisher Price, and Play-Doh from $5.

Sphero BOLT Robot Ball features:

Sphero BOLT is a programmable robot ball that you can drive and code, providing endless opportunities to be creative and have fun while learning. Advanced yet approachable, you can learn programming, complete hands-on activities, and share your creations with the community.

