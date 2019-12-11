Save up to 28% on Tile tracker 4-packs: Pro $80, essentials bundle $50, more

Dec. 11th 2019

0
Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Pro item finders for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and as a result is a new all-time low. Having just been released back in the fall, Tile Pro is the company’s most highly-featured tracker yet. It rocks a 400-foot range, water-resistant, and makes finding everything from your keys to a TV remote a cinch. Plus, with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life well into the future. With over 155 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more Tile deals from $50.

Also on sale at Amazon, we’re seeing a four-pack of Tile Mate trackers for $49.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen like the lead deal, and is also a new all-time low. Tile’s Mate sports a water-resistant design as well as a 200-foot range, which is 25% longer than its predecessor. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a bit more variety, you can also score the Tile essentials four-pack for $49.99 shipped as well at Amazon. This pack includes a Tile Mate, Slim, and two of the new Stickers. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 120 customers. And don’t forget that we’re still seeing Tile’s newest Mate tracker on sale for the first time at $20 (save 20%).

Tile Pro item finder features:

The updated Tile Pro is our most powerful and durable Bluetooth tracker, made for finding all your things. The polished Pro has a 400 ft Bluetooth range and the loudest ring, making it easier than ever to keep valuables — like high-end gadgets, designer bags, and outdoor gear — findable and safe.

