Save up to 50% off in Under Armour’s Friends & Family Event + extra $30 off your purchase

- Dec. 11th 2019 3:16 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Under Armour’s Friends and Family Sale takes up to 50% off select styles and an extra $30 off orders of $100 with promo code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Find great deals on pullovers, jackets, joggers, socks, backpacks, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60. Pick up the pace of your next workout with the Seamless 1/2 Zip Pullover for men. This pullover is currently on sale for $27 and origianlly was priced at $55. This pullover features four-way stretch material and moisture-wicking properties to help you stay cool. Best of all, you can find it in three color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Under Armour

Under Armour

About the Author