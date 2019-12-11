Save up to 50% off in Under Armour’s Friends & Family Event + extra $30 off your purchase

Under Armour’s Friends and Family Sale takes up to 50% off select styles and an extra $30 off orders of $100 with promo code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Find great deals on pullovers, jackets, joggers, socks, backpacks, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60. Pick up the pace of your next workout with the Seamless 1/2 Zip Pullover for men. This pullover is currently on sale for $27 and origianlly was priced at $55. This pullover features four-way stretch material and moisture-wicking properties to help you stay cool. Best of all, you can find it in three color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!