Slash over $140 off Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock, now down to $109.50

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Smart Lock with Touchscreen Keypad in Polished Bronze for $109.51 shipped. Normally selling for $250, today’s offer is good for an over 56% discount, beats the last price cut we saw by $26, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, the other styles have dropped to around $140 from $250. Armed with Zigbee connectivity, this smart lock can connect right to an Echo Plus or another hub for integrating to your setup. It also sports Key by Amazon support for pairing with a Cloud Cam. Plus, the touchscreen keypad offers yet another way to ditch your keys. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers.

A more budget-conscious alternative for adding some smart home functionality to a door is with Samsung’s SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor at $17. This Zigbee-enabled accessory will pair with your smart home setup quite similarly to the Yale Assure Lock, and allows you to monitor whether a door has been left open, set automations for when someone comes home, and more.

For more smart home deals, this morning we spotted a notable offer on Google’s Nest Hub bundled with the new Nest Mini for $79, which is upwards of a $150 value. Also, don’t forget to check out the new ConnectSense In-Wall Outlet, which sports HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatibility.

Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

Lose Your Keys. For Good. Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit touchscreen keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. Works with Amazon Key to receive in-home delivery, guest access, and other very day features. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use!

