YETI’s waterproof Tocayo 26 Backpack is now $100 off for today only at Amazon

- Dec. 11th 2019 9:13 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the YETI Tocayo 26 Backpack for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s deal is $100 off the going rate and $30 under the best price we have tracked on Amazon otherwise. Built with protecting its contents in mind, this 26-liter backpack is described as a “rugged-as-hell gear vault designed for the demands of the every day.” It features a waterproof fabric exterior and a “sturdy” construction with robust padding “from back panel to front pocket.” It also ships with a 3-year warranty from YETI. Ratings are light on this particular model but YETI’s other bags and backpacks are well-rated. More details below.

Update 12/11 @ 12:25pm: We’ve also spotted the Timbuk2 Rogue Laptop Backpack for $46.95 shipped at Amazon. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we have tracked. This military-inspired backpack sports a slim and urban look. It’s 16-inch MacBook Pro-ready with a stretchy, air mesh laptop sleeve inside that keeps it “safe and cool.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, if the high-end design of the YETI solution above is overkill for you, there are certainly options out there for less, In fact, we have a series of bags on sale for well under today’s lead deal right now. Amazon’s MacBook backpack sale has Targus, Carhartt, and Acer models priced from $39. You’ll also find some notable options in Patrick’s must-have cameras and accessories Gift Guide too. 

YETI Tocayo 26 Backpack:

  • The Tocayo Backpack is a 26 Liter rugged-as-hell gear vault designed for the demands of the every day
  • A waterproof exterior fabric and sturdy construction are just the beginning. Every part of this bag – from back panel to front pocket – is padded for unmatched gear protection
  • Item Dimensions: 8 3/4″ x 19 3/4″ x 14 1/2″
  • Item Weight: 4.1 lbs
  • 3 Year YETI Warranty

