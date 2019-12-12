The wildly-popular Azul board game nears Amazon all-time low at $19

- Dec. 12th 2019 3:45 pm ET

Amazon offers Plan B Games’ Azul Board Game for $18.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $25 or more price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. With up to four players enjoying this board game at a time, you can complete an entire round of tile-placement in just 30-minutes. In case, you’re not familiar, this is one of the most well-rated games at Amazon. Here’s a brief overview: “Azul is a tile-placement game in which players compete for the highest score by claiming tiles and arranging them on their board to score points.” Add this popular board game to your collection this Christmas and bring something new to the table over the holiday season.

Looking for more traditional board game? Amazon’s best-seller list is packed full of affordable options from $5 or so. That includes old classics like Clue, Sorry!, Trouble, and many more. If you’re expecting visitors over the holiday season, this is a great way to load up your gaming cabinet, scoring three popular titles for less than today’s lead deal. You can check out the entire best-sellers list here.

Don’t forget, you can score off-season savings on popular outdoor toys, games, and more in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

More on Azul:

Quick to learn for players young and old alike, Azul is a challenge to master! Every game is different thanks to an ever-changing array of tiles that appear in each round to be claimed, ensuring that you’ll keep coming back time and time again to chase that big score. Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same colour of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you’re unable to use.

