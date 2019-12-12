Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Rack adidas Sale, Old Navy, Dyson, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Joe’s New Balance Season of Savings Event has over 150 styles under $50 + free shipping
- Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Sale offers up to 60% off popular shoes, apparel, more
- Merrell gets you ready for hiking with up to 60% off popular styles from $36
- Mountain Hardwear outerwear, apparel, more up to 75% off at Steep and Cheap
- Marmot offers 50% off all sale items with delivery in time for the holidays
Casual and Formalwear |
- Citizen watches up to 40% off from $65 shipped at Amazon, today only
- The Clarks Cyber Monday Sale is back! Save 40% off your purchase + free shipping
- TOMS takes up to 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays + free shipping
- Old Navy updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off sitewide + 20% off at checkout
- Banana Republic takes 30-50% off and an extra 20% off all sweaters
Home Goods and more |
- Get your pup a new bed from $25 in today’s BarkBox Amazon sale (Up to 53% off)
- Save up to $100 on Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee/Espresso Makers at Amazon today
- Get some of everything with BLACK+DECKER’s 109-Pc. Bit Set: $12.50 (Save 30%)
- A new low strikes Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan/Heater at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- Add Gerber’s Suspension-NXT multi-tool to your pocket at an Amazon low of $24
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!