Smartphone Accessories: 6.6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8 (42% off), more

Skinway (A Choetech-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 6.6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.99 Prime shipped when code YI7XR2RS has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $14, it just recently dropped to $10, and is now down the extra $20. Today’s price cut saves you 42% overall and marks the lowest we’ve seen. This 6.6-foot Lightning cable is perfect for taking advantage of higher charging speeds offered by USB-C PD wall adapters and the like. It’ll also mean you can connect your iPhone to a Macbook right out of the box, no dongles needed. Over 590 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon 1-day Anker Bluetooth speaker/earphone sale from $21 (Up to 39% off)
- iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale from $8, including new all-time lows
- Samsung 10,000 mAh Power Bank w/ USB-C cable: $15 (Reg. $30) | Samsung
- Scosche 36W Dual USB-C Wall Adapter: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Libratone Zipp AirPlay 2 Speaker: $120 (Reg. $230) | Amazon
- Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount 2-Pack: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code IHX7H5HY
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Seneo 15W USB-C Qi Charging Pad 2-Pack: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code PAT5LVZ9
- ESR Mini True Wireless Earbuds: $24 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Razer Arctech Slim iPhone XS Max Case: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- OtterBox Defender Galaxy Note 10+ Case: $37 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mpow Dashboard Car Mount: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code 5GCY94VG
- Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with the new Nest Mini for $79 (Up to $150 value)
Use this USB-C to lightning cable with your type-c power delivery adapters (including Apple 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter) to access fast-charging for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 8, 8 Plus, x, XS, XR, XS Max and later models.
Compatible with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector, and Mac or other computers with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port. High quality TPE polycarbonate, soft touch, waterproof, wear-resistance and bending-resistance, even environmental protection, services longer life.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!