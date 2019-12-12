Smartphone Accessories: 6.6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8 (42% off), more

- Dec. 12th 2019 10:43 am ET

Skinway (A Choetech-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 6.6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.99 Prime shipped when code YI7XR2RS has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $14, it just recently dropped to $10, and is now down the extra $20. Today’s price cut saves you 42% overall and marks the lowest we’ve seen. This 6.6-foot Lightning cable is perfect for taking advantage of higher charging speeds offered by USB-C PD wall adapters and the like. It’ll also mean you can connect your iPhone to a Macbook right out of the box, no dongles needed. Over 590 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Use this USB-C to lightning cable with your type-c power delivery adapters (including Apple 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter) to access fast-charging for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 8, 8 Plus, x, XS, XR, XS Max and later models.

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector, and Mac or other computers with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port. High quality TPE polycarbonate, soft touch, waterproof, wear-resistance and bending-resistance, even environmental protection, services longer life.

