Citizen watches up to 40% off from $65 shipped at Amazon, today only

- Dec. 12th 2019 8:51 am ET

0
Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Citizen watches. One of the most notable deals is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch for $146.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $210, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. This watch is versatile to dress up or down and features a timeless design you can style for years. It’s also water-resistant up to 100 meters. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 200 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Strap Watch for $64.99, which is down from its regular rate of $90. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and this watch will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style features a more casual look than the watch mentioned above and it has a stainless steel black plating around the face for a sleek look. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Even more deals include:

About the Author