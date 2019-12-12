Citizen watches up to 40% off from $65 shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Citizen watches. One of the most notable deals is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch for $146.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $210, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. This watch is versatile to dress up or down and features a timeless design you can style for years. It’s also water-resistant up to 100 meters. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 200 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Another standout from this sale is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Strap Watch for $64.99, which is down from its regular rate of $90. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and this watch will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style features a more casual look than the watch mentioned above and it has a stainless steel black plating around the face for a sleek look. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Even more deals include:
- Men’s CA0649-06X Eco-Drive $93 (Orig. $295)
- Star Wars Limited Edition Watch $236 (Orig. $425)
- Women’s Drive Quartz Stainless Steel $142 (Orig. $250)
- Men’s AT4008-51E Perpetual Watch $200 (Reg. $296)
- …and even more deals…
