Brave the wilderness with Coleman’s 8-Person Dome Tent: $100 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 8-Person Dome Tent with Screen Room for $100 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked all year. In addition to its spacious 8-person size, this tent features a weatherproof design thanks to welded corners and inverted seams. Setup takes about 15 minutes, ensuring you’ll be all set and ready to relax quickly. An included bag makes carrying the tent a simple endeavor. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you plan to travel solo or with one friend, the feature deal may be overkill. Cut cost by 55% when opting for the Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent at $45. Given its smaller form-factor, it sets up in just 10 minutes. A sturdy frame is ready to withstand 35+ mph winds.

While you’re at it, why not swing by our deal on Gerber’s Suspension-NXT multi-tool. It’s currently at an all-time Amazon low of $24, making now a great time to pick one up.

Coleman 8-Person Dome Tent features:

WEATHERPROOF: Welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; included rainfly offers extra weather protection

CONVENTIONAL PITCH: Sets up in 15 minutes

ROOMY INTERIOR: 15 x 12 ft. with 6 ft. center height; fits 2 queen-size air beds

