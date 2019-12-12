Save up to 30% on arts and crafts gift sets with deals starting at $3.50

- Dec. 12th 2019 1:00 pm ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of arts and crafts gifts with deals starting at under $3.50. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, and otherwise on orders over $25. One standout is on the Crayola Twistables Crayons Coloring Set at $7.40. Normally selling for $11, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches the all-time low set only once before back in May. This 50-piece set would make a perfect stocking stuffer and will still deliver prior to Christmas. It includes plenty of different colors of Crayola’s unique crayons which never need to be sharpened or peeled. Over 400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more standouts from the sale.

Other standouts from this sale include:

Crayola Twistables Crayons features:

Twistables are a fun twist on Crayons without unwrapping or sharpening required. These mini crayons have a plastic barrel with a twist up at the bottom that allows you to twist up the color when needed or twist down when storing your crayons. The clear color barrels not only protects the core and helps prevent breakage, it also allows you to see how much color is left. They are perfect for coloring books, school supplies, and crafts.

