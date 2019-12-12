Get your pup a new bed from $25 in today’s BarkBox Amazon sale (Up to 53% off)

- Dec. 12th 2019 8:22 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, BarkBox (97% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 53% off its dog beds. You can score the BarkBox 2-in-1 Memory Foam Dog Bed from $31.49 shipped. Regularly as much as $53, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this dog bed can convert from a memory foam crate mat to a bed with included inserts. It ships with a free bonus squeaky sweet pea toy, but best of all, you can stick the bed’s cover right in the wash when it’s time for a refresh. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find a BarkBox bed with out the bolster sides starting from $25 Prime shipped (depending on the size) in today’s sale. This model doesn’t feature the 2-in-1 design but is worth consideration if you’re looking to save even more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 customers at Amazon.

Now that your furry friend has a new bed for Christmas morning, you might want to get him/her a new puppy stocking too. You’ll find a range of options on Amazon starting from under $6 Prime shipped to match your holiday decor.

BarkBox 2-in-1 Memory Foam Dog Bed:

  • PREMIUM MEMORY FOAM: We use high-quality memory foam for our dog mattress. This bed is perfect for dogs that like to curl up and sleep, for dogs who recently had surgery, and for dogs who may have joint and arthritis issues. 
  • 2-IN-1 CONSTRUCTION: Comes with a memory foam crate mat or bed that can be slotted into the bolsters or taken out for car rides. 
  • MACHINE-WASHABLE COVER: Removable, machine-washable cover, water repellent.

