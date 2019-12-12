A new low strikes Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan/Heater at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $149.99 shipped. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $130 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This multi-function unit from Dyson is able to heat or cool a room quickly and evenly. It also features a built-in thermostat that can be used in heat mode to ensure your room stays just the way you like it. Buyers will receive a six month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you live in a warm climate or simply want to circulate air, consider Honeywell’s Quiet Tower Fan at $44. It’s 65% more affordable, but does sacrifice Dyson’s good looks along with the above model’s heating capabilities.

Since you’re upgrading your space, why not do the same to the front door with one of these Ring Video Doorbells from $69. I’ve been using a Ring doorbell for years now and haven’t had any issues with performance.

Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater features:

Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer

Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment

Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch

