Best Buy has the Echo Input + Amazon Smart Plug bundled at just $15 (Reg. $60)

- Dec. 12th 2019 8:06 pm ET

0
Best Buy is offering the Amazon Echo Input and Smart Plug bundled together for $14.99 with free in-store pickup. Note: You’ll need to add both to your cart to see the discounted price. Normally $25 for the Smart Plug and up to $35 for the Echo Input when it’s not on sale, this is a total savings of $45 and marks the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Echo Input lets you add Amazon’s voice services to any existing speaker setup, making it easy to retrofit older gear with modern technology. Plus, with the Smart Plug, you’ll be able to easily turn on or off the Christmas tree this holiday season, ensuring you won’t have to crawl behind it to unplug it again. Rated 4.5+ stars.

Nomad Base Station

More of a Google fan? We’ve got a Google Home and two Nest Mini’s for $89, which is a $150 value. These are great if you’re not a huge fan of Amazon’s assistant and instead prefer the Google Assistant.

However, if you want to further bolster your Alexa-enabled smart home, why not pick up an Echo Dot for just $9? This is available to new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, while those who have already subscribed can bag the Echo Dot for $25.

Amazon Echo Input features:

  • Echo Input adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth.
  • Can hear you from across the room—even when music is playing. Echo Input is also designed around your privacy. You can press the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the microphones.
  • Stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more on your favorite speaker.

