Your Z-Wave smart home needs First Alert’s smoke + CO alarm at $35 (Save 24%)

- Dec. 12th 2019 9:22 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for around $46, today’s offer lets you pocket 24% in savings, is the best we’ve seen in four months, and comes within $1 of this year’s Amazon low. First Alert’s alarm brings smoke and carbon monoxide detection to your Z-Wave smart home. This allows you to get alerts sent to your phone, set automations, and more. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers and we’ve previously recommended it as a notable option for bolstering your smart home security. More details below.

If having smart home capabilities via the Z-Wave support doesn’t do much for you, consider grabbing a more basic alarm instead. First Alert’s Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector will only set you back $23 at Amazon right now, which saves you an extra $12 compared to the lead deal. 

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Alarm features:

The easy-to-install, wireless, battery-powered First Alert Z-Wave Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm helps protect your home and family from potential dangers. It is designed for compatibility with the Ring Alarm Security System and other certified Z-Wave systems, so you can be kept informed through mobile alerts in the event of an emergency.

