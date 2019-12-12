Save up to $29 on three months of Amazon’s kid-focused FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon is offering parents three months of FreeTime Unlimited Family for just $0.99. Normally, you’d spend up to $10 per month on this service depending on if you’re a Prime member or not and this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. FreeTime Unlimited gives parents the ability to hand their child a tablet or let them use one of Amazon’s Echo devices without worry. There are millions of kid-friendly books, shows, games, and more available as part of the service. Plus, being the family version of this service, you’ll have up to four child accounts available. Learn more about FreeTime Unlimited here.

Nomad Base Station

FreeTime Unlimited works fantastically with Amazon’s Echo Dot, which we currently happen to have on sale for $9 if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. However, if you’ve already redeemed that promotion, then check out this sale on the Echo Dot which brings it down to $25 right now from its regular $50 going rate.

FreeTime Unlimited:

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!