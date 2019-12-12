Add Gerber’s Suspension-NXT multi-tool to your pocket at an Amazon low of $24

Dec. 12th 2019

You're reading 9to5Toys

Amazon is offering the Gerber Suspension-NXT Multi-Tool with Pocket Clip for $23.93. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its up-to $30 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the first major drop we’ve seen since 2018. Offering up just about every tool you could need while on-the-go, Gerber’s Suspension-NXT is perfect for the avid DIYer or outdoor enthusiast. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking for more EDC gear? Our very own video producer, Jordan, just emptied his bag to show you what’s in his camera kit plus went in-depth on his favorite products from this year.

Now, if carrying around a larger multi-tool like today’s lead deal isn’t your cup of tea, then Gerber’s Shard Keychain Tool is a must. At around $5 Prime shipped on Amazon, it performs multiple tasks and takes up less room than your house key.

For those who prefer to just carry a pocket knife, Smith and Wesson’s Extreme Ops is under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. Sporting the #1 best-seller tag, this knife is sure to please. It has a 3.1-inch blade with a pocket clip so it’s always ready to go.

Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool features:

  • While still up to the challenge of the professional tradesman, the slimmer design and focused tool pack are ideal for edc user
  • Successful features of the suspension remain: all outboard tools, All locking tools, and spring-loaded jaws
  • New features to the suspension-nxt include: wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler

