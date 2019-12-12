Give your home theater a visual upgrade with this RGB LED strip at just $8.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.5-foot RGB LED Bias TV Lighting Kit for $8.49 when the code JA5JEK4H is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $17 going rate this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If your home theater is a little lackluster this holiday season, then why not give it an upgrade with this RGB LED kit. It plugs into your TV’s existing USB port which helps to keep excess cable clutter to a minimum. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d be okay with getting rid of RGB coloring, then you can save a bit extra. This LED strip is just $8 Prime shipped and is built to go behind a 24-inch monitor. While it’s not quite 6.5-feet in length, it’s great for smaller TVs and computer setups.

For other home theater upgrades, the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box is down $30 right now. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is a must-have for any high-end home theater.

Govee RGB TV Backlight features:

Easy Operation by APP & Controller

Dimmable Colors and Brightness

Auto Sync to Music

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!