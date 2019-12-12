Merrell gets you ready for hiking with up to 60% off popular styles from $36

- Dec. 12th 2019 1:33 pm ET

0
Merrell’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of boots, hiking shoes, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping on orders of $120. Winter weather is approaching and to make sure you’re ready the Themo Snowdrift Boots for men are a great option. These boots were originally priced at $130, however during the sale you can find them for $65. This style is waterproof and has an extra lining to promote warmth. They’re a nice pick for snow outings and will be used for years to come. If you’re looking for a women’s option the Holly Bluff Waterproof Snow Boots are very similar and also on sale for $55. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

